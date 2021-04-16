What goes in a vaccine, anyway? This list of ingredients from the CDC will explain

With all the discussion about COVID-19 vaccine production, distribution, side effects and effectiveness, it’s fair to wonder one thing about modern-day vaccines as a whole: What goes into them?

What are the ingredients?

“Today’s vaccines use only the ingredients they need to be as safe and effective as possible,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said online.

Below is a list, along with some other information about ingredient types -- such as, what the purpose is, and where these are commonly found, according to the CDC.

Each ingredient in a vaccine serves a specific purpose:

To provide immunity

To keep the vaccine safe and long-lasting

For the production of the vaccine

Here’s that list:

