This week’s shipment to some coronavirus vaccine providers delayed

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is seen on a tray in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Shipments of coronavirus vaccine that dozens of providers across Texas were expecting to arrive Monday has been delayed by a day, and some of those providers are in the Houston area.

According to the Department of State Health Services, officials got word Monday that federal shipments of the vaccine that were ordered Friday would be delayed until Tuesday.

The shipments were destined to 55 of the 263 designated providers across the state. Six of them are in the Houston area.

The affected providers in the Houston area are:

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center – 3,900 doses

TCH Main – 3,900 doses

CHI St. Luke’s Health – 1,950 doses

School of Nursing – 1,950 doses

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston – 100 doses

Lone Star Family Health Center – 2,000 doses

