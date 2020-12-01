Ask 2: How many COVID-19 tests will be covered by insurance?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How many COVID-19 tests will be covered by insurance?

Answer: Based on information gathered from the five largest health insurance companies in the United States, there is no limit on how many free COVID-19 tests an insured member can receive.

Each insurer has different requirements and instructions for its members to receive coverage or reimbursement for coronavirus testing.

Here’s what the five largest health insurance companies in the United States say will be covered when it comes to coronavirus testing:

Aetna

According to its website as of Nov. 9, 2020, Aetna is waiving member cost-sharing for diagnostic testing related to COVID-19 done by any authorized testing facility.

Aetna does not specify a limit on the number of COVID-19 tests which it will cover.

Anthem – Blue Cross Blue Shield

According to its website, Anthem will cover COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket costs when a patient has symptoms of COVID-19, has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, or if the test is otherwise medically necessary.

Anthem does not specify a limit on the number of COVID-19 tests it will cover.

Cigna Health

According to its website, Cigna is waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 FDA-approved testing through Jan. 21, 2021.

Cigna Health does not specify a limit on the number of COVID-19 tests it will cover.

Humana

According to its website, Humana is waiving all member out-of-pocket costs associated with COVID-19 diagnostic testing for tests administered by both in- and out-of-network providers.

Humana states there is currently no limit on the number of COVID-19 tests it will cover for each individual member.

UnitedHealthcare

According to its website, UnitedHealthcare members will have $0 cost-share – copay, coinsurance or deductible – for COVID-19 testing-related visits through Jan. 20, 2021.

UnitedHealthcare does not specify a limit on the number of COVID-19 tests it will cover.

