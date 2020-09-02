LIST: These Texas universities have set up dashboards to track daily coronavirus cases on campus

HOUSTON – Students and staff at colleges and universities all across our area and around Texas are still adjusting to the new restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic as they return to campus. As part of their efforts to track the virus, many of these higher learning institutions are reporting tests and confirmed cases on a dashboard or page.

Here’s a look at some of the major universities and colleges in the Houston area and in Texas:

Prairie View A&M

In March, when the pandemic became a national issue, Prairie View A&M University started an approach and has stayed the course with its coronavirus dashboard.

“It enables us to flex... really be able to be agile and responsive to the on-ground reality because we do not always have to explain the why,” said Dr. Timothy Sams, Vice President of Student Affairs at PVAMU.

In addition to archiving its reports, PVAMU’s dashboard includes the number of cases, where on campus they were reported and whether those who’ve been impacted have been notified.

You can look at the PVAMU dashboard here.

University of Houston

The University of Houston has also been tracking COVID-19 cases since March. Its dashboard shows the total cases along with the case rate.

Take a look at the UH COVID-19 dashboard here.

Rice University

Rice University’s dashboard includes a look at campus testing, the number of positive cases and shows how many people are in isolation and quarantine.

You can see the Rice University dashboard here.

The University of Texas at Austin

UT Austin’s dashboard displays new positive cases per day, the results of tests conducted on the UT campus and the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the Austin metro area.

You can look at UT Austin’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Here are links to more university coronavirus dashboards:

Texas A&M University

Sam Houston State University