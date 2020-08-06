94ºF

Ask 2: Can we wear face shields in place of masks?

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Staff wear face shields as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the reception desk of Senayan City shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. As Indonesia's overall virus caseload continues to rise, the capital city has moved to restore normalcy by lifting some restrictions this week, saying that the spread of the virus in the city of 11 million has slowed after peaking in mid-April. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can we wear face shields in place of masks?

Answer: Although face shields offer some face protection, it is not a substitute for a face mask.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face shields are not recommended to be worn for normal everyday activities, such as shopping. Some people use them for extra protection when getting into close contact with others.

If you opt for a face shield, it must be accompanied with a face mask, as it is unclear if face shields alone can provide the same level of protection as masks, the CDC said.

Face shields should cover the whole face from forehead, to the sides and extend below the chin. The CDC does not recommend children over the age of 2 to wear shields.

