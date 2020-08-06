Ask 2: Can we wear face shields in place of masks?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can we wear face shields in place of masks?

Answer: Although face shields offer some face protection, it is not a substitute for a face mask.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face shields are not recommended to be worn for normal everyday activities, such as shopping. Some people use them for extra protection when getting into close contact with others.

If you opt for a face shield, it must be accompanied with a face mask, as it is unclear if face shields alone can provide the same level of protection as masks, the CDC said.

Face shields should cover the whole face from forehead, to the sides and extend below the chin. The CDC does not recommend children over the age of 2 to wear shields.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.