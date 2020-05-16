Worried about returning to work? You’re not alone

As lockdowns across the country ease, many states and businesses are slowing reopening. Some workers may be surprised at the anxiety they feel returning to work.

With new sanitation measures in place, salons and other businesses are reopening.

“We’re all very ecstatic to be back at work here today,” said hairstylist Michele Mathess.

But not all people returning to work are so certain.

”It’s fearful, being between a rock and hard place is that if I don’t open now someone is going to take that business and I may not have a business to come back to,” said Sharon Tranter, a hair salon owner.

According to a recent survey, two out of three people are uncomfortable returning to work right now. Health experts said that’s understandable.

”This is a time to be anxious, this is a time to be worried so it’s absolutely normal and expected but the thing is everybody’s handling of anxiety is different,” said Dr. Asim Shah, with Baylor College of Medicine.

The Key: Safety measures and ease back into routine

Baylor College of Medicine Doctor Asim Shah suggests workers focus on taking precautions like wearing masks and hand hygiene. Employers can take gradual steps to ease workers back into their routines, especially those scrambling to find child care.

"You schedule a few of your employees and maybe stagger their times, maybe somebody comes Monday, somebody comes Wednesday, things like that that,” said Dr. Asim Shah, Baylor College of Medicine.

Employers can help by adopting new policies. The same Qualtrics Survey also found the majority of workers want to be able to wear masks and socially distance themselves. Almost half would like to see handshakes and hugs banned.

Dr. Shah said self-help apps can also be good tools for those who aren’t currently being treated for mental health conditions. One mental health expert we talked with said it’s totally normal for people to feel more anxiety as we start to ease restrictions.

If you need to talk with someone about your anxiety, You can call the Harris Center for Mental Health crisis line at 1-833-986-1919. Other online options include TalkSpace, Better Help, and Faithful Counseling.