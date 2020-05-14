What to do if you or loved ones are experiencing ‘quarantine fatigue’

HOUSTON – Whether you’re someone who is at risk of suffering major complications from COVID19 or not, many people are getting tired of staying home.

At first, taking a break from traffic, work and social functions all for the sake of staying healthy sounded nice but as Ethos Behavioral Health Group observed, about a month to six weeks after the stay-home order went into effect, some people started to turn against that idea because they'd reached their tolerance for isolation.

Human beings are social creatures by nature and some people have hit their limit of feeling isolated, meaning many don’t want to do it anymore.

But Robert Hilliker with Ethos Behavioral Health Group said it's important to continue social distancing so he offers suggestions on how to continue practicing it and have patience with other people.

Since choosing to social distance might even have you at odds with friends or family who feel differently. Hilliker said to first identify your own boundaries.

“A lot of people get upset when they set a boundary and other people don't honor that boundary but it's not the other person’s boundary, it's yours,” he said.

Then, he said to have a respectful dialogue.

“I try not to ever apologize for the perspective I have, that's my perspective, and I think if you lead with some respect for the other person's position and then ask for that to be reciprocated, it really helps,” he suggested. “Appreciate other people’s perspective, nobody's ever come around because somebody called them stupid. So, criticizing people doesn't change their mind.”

People tend to feel less bored or stir-crazy when they have control over uncertainty. If your future seems uncertain, Hilliker recommends planning every day and sticking to a routine.