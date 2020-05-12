Could there be a resurgence of coronavirus in the fall?

The United States leads the world with the number of COVID-19 cases.

We're all anxiously waiting for the number of cases to start to decline but 2020 might have more in store.

Every year, we hear doctors talk about flu season, starting in October and November and stretching through the spring. Now, the country’s top infectious disease experts said COVID-19 could also be seasonal.

Raymond Pontzer, MD, an Infectious Disease Specialist at UPMC explained, “I believe when we look at other coronaviruses, we know that there is a resurgence of those viruses as the colder months come upon us. So, it is possible that this may dissipate somewhat in the summer months and come back again in the fall.”

"If the numbers go down as we go towards the end of May and June, then we’re going to have to make a real assessment of what happens in the fall. Does this virus come back or if it comes back does it come in the fall or this time next year?” Peter Hotez, MD, with Baylor College of Medicine asked.

Experts with the NIH say countries in the southern hemisphere, approaching their winter seasons, are starting to see cases of COVID-19 appear, suggesting the disease could be seasonal.

Experts also say if there is a fall in a resurgence in the United States, researchers are working to better test and identify COVID-19, as well as trace contacts. Meaning, the country would be that much better prepared.