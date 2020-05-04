Need help navigating the pandemic? This new COVID-19 mental health website can help

A new website aiming to help those suffering from the mental and emotional health impact of the coronavirus pandemic has officially launched.

The goal for the Pandemic Crisis Services Response Coalition (PCSRC) website is to help connect those in need with appropriate mental health resources.

Until now, there hasn’t been a comprehensive searchable database -- making it hard for people to find help quickly.

The new site’s database is searchable by state, contact method, type of support needed and categories. Some of the topics include anxiety, substance or domestic abuse, depression and more.

The PCSRC website also has articles to aid in coping with the impact of the pandemic, as well as information tailored to frontline workers.

It partners with groups like the National Suicide Prevention lifeline, the Trevor Project and the Disaster Distress Help Line.

Visit covidmentalhealthsupport.org for more information or to seek help.