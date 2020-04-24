LETTER: Harris County employees required to wear masks in county buildings, comply with order or face ‘potential disciplinary action’

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed an order earlier in the week requiring all Harris County residents to wear a mask or face-covering in public starting Monday, but for county employees, the order goes a step further.

According to an email obtained by KPRC 2, all county employees will be required to wear face coverings in public places located within Harris County and when they are working in county buildings.

“In addition, County employees need to continue with 6-feet social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines that are already in place,” the letter reads. “Wearing a face covering is not a substitute for these requirements.”

Hidalgo wrote in the letter that any Harris County employee who failed to comply with the order would subject them to “potential disciplinary action by their department.”

Hidalgo said the order applies to everyone with a few exceptions:

Anyone exercising alone or engaging in physical activity outside.

Anyone who is also in a single space, indoor or outdoor.

People who are with people they live with.

People with pre-existing mental or physical conditions that will be exacerbated by wearing a mask.

When wearing a mask poses a security or safety risk, or people who are eating or drinking.

A face mask or face covering is anything you can use to cover your face and mouth.

Read the full order that is applicable to all Harris County residents here.