Getting out more? 9 tips to virus proof your home

HOUSTON – The FDA now says you don’t have to worry about disinfecting every single thing you get from the grocery store. With this, and as restrictions start to ease up, it’s still important to make sure you are not bringing germs into the home.

The best way to avoid the virus is to stay home but that’s not always possible. We have nine tips for keeping your home virus free.

1. Remove Shoes.

When you come inside your home make sure to take off your shoes and the door. If possible, have indoor slippers that way you don’t bring germs inside. If you have shoes that can be washed, consider throwing them in the washing machine once a week.

2. Clean Common Surfaces.

A recent study found the virus can survive on different surfaces up to 24 hours on cardboard and 2-3 days on hard plastic and stainless steel. Be sure to clean those frequently touched surfaces like countertops, handles, doorknobs and light switches.

3. Use disinfectant when possible.

It’s ideal to use disinfectant sprays or wipes when possible. Here is a list of approved cleaners. Remember to read the label so you know how long to let the spray sit before wiping it off.

4. Set a Cleaning Schedule.

Remember, things only remain clean until they are touched again. Be sure to clean more often if you have a lot of people coming and going from your home. Other spots to clean often include children’s toys, remote controls, and computer keyboards.

5. Rearrange Bathroom.

To keep things clean in the bathroom, consider reorganizing certain items. For example, keep toothbrushes separate from each other. You’ll always want to add extra hand towels for drying and clean those hand towels often. (Of course, wipe down handles, knobs and high touch areas daily.)

6. Clean Laundry Holders.

For the laundry, experts say to use the warmest water and dryer heat settings each time. Don’t forget to clean the laundry basket or clean the hamper lining when you do each load of laundry.

7. Hot water for Dishes.

When doing the dishes no need to use the beach. Just use soap and hot water or use the dishwasher if you have one because it runs hotter water than the faucet. Check for a “sanitization” setting.

8. Let the sunlight in.

Open up your blinds and shades. There is some research that shows letting sunlight into your home is one way to kill *some viruses. UV light could kill some microorganisms and viruses. Not to mention sunlight just makes you feel better.

9. Run an air purifier.

Consider running an air purifier in your home. The ability for this to kill or capture viruses could be useful, but should not be the only thing you are doing in your home. Most of these cleaners advertise the ability to capture viruses, common allergens, and smoke.

These recommendations are no replacement for hand washing and social distancing. Any little steps you take to keep your family safe may make a small difference.