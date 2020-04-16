PPE donation drive being held Thursday at Stafford Centre

STAFFORD, Texas – A donation drive aimed at collecting personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders is being held Thursday in Stafford.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Stafford Centre at 10505 Cash Road.

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-Houston) and Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George will be among the officials accepting donations at the event.

The accepted items are as follows:

Biohazard bags

Bleach spray & wipes

Disposable surgical & isolation gowns

Eye protection and goggles

Face shields

Hand Sanitizer with 60% alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

N95 masks or surgical masks

PAPR respirators with all equipment

Shoe covers

Sterile & nonsterile latex-free gloves

Officials will also be accepting monetary donations that will be used to purchase PPE in the coming weeks and months. Checks can be made out to each respective city or municipality.