PPE donation drive being held Thursday at Stafford Centre
STAFFORD, Texas – A donation drive aimed at collecting personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders is being held Thursday in Stafford.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Stafford Centre at 10505 Cash Road.
U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-Houston) and Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George will be among the officials accepting donations at the event.
The accepted items are as follows:
- Biohazard bags
- Bleach spray & wipes
- Disposable surgical & isolation gowns
- Eye protection and goggles
- Face shields
- Hand Sanitizer with 60% alcohol
- Isopropyl alcohol
- N95 masks or surgical masks
- PAPR respirators with all equipment
- Shoe covers
- Sterile & nonsterile latex-free gloves
Officials will also be accepting monetary donations that will be used to purchase PPE in the coming weeks and months. Checks can be made out to each respective city or municipality.
