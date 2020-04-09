Avoiding aches and pains in your home office while working from home

Working from the dining room? Crammed into a small space? You’re not alone. Millions of Americans are now working from home, sometimes in less than ideal spaces.

To prevent aches and pains

Consumer reports suggest you start with your chair. The ideal seating position allows your feet to rest on the floor while your pelvis and back fit against the back of the chair.

They say this will help support your body and avoid putting undue pressure on your back.

Make sure your screen is eye level so that you’re gazing slightly downward toward the center of the screen.

This may keep your neck from straining and also help prevent dry eyes, headaches and blurred vision.

Don’t cradle your phone between your shoulder and ear, that will tighten up your neck, back and shoulders. Use earbuds or put it on speaker.

If working from a bed or couch sit with your back to the wall or headboard with two pillows: one horizontally behind your lower back and one vertically to support your spine.

And take breaks

Allow your body to change positions frequently.

When typing also aim to have your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle with your wrists in a neutral position on the keyboard to give your arms support.