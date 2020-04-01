Haley’s Health Inbox: How many tests does someone need to be deemed virus free?

KPRC Channel 2′s health reporter Haley Hernandez has been answering some of your emailed questions regarding the impact of COVID-19 here in the Houston area.

We are answering a few of the top questions each day. You can scroll down and read questions and answers from previous days.

How many tests does someone need to be deemed virus free?

We asked Harris County Public Health when a patient is deemed fully recovered. There are several steps for that criteria. First, the patient has to be free and clear of any symptoms. Then, the patient has to have a negative result for the virus and then be tested again in 24 hours. After the patient tests negative both times, they are considered recovered. However, tests are not easy to come by at this time.

My son does not drive. What if he gets sick from the virus? How can he get a test?

Just last week an at-home test became available for people in our area. There’s lots of other “start-ups” across the country too but I think this one is already available. It’s expensive, $135, but it might be the best option if a loved one is unable to get to a testing site. If someone is very sick and needs immediate help, you should call 911.

We keep hearing about some people with “mild” cases. What symptoms are they having?

We are learning more about the virus as more cases of coronavirus show up in our area. So, it’s worth revisiting this. We are seeing about 80% of coronavirus cases are non-severe. These mild symptoms include sniffles, coughing, sore throat and a low-grade fever. Basically, a rough cold. Either way, don’t hesitate to contact your doctor if you have questions. Telemedicine services are now provided with most heath insurance plans.

We have a vaccine schedule, should I try and take my kids in for their vaccines right now?

This may depend on many factors and you should call your doctor and ask what they think. Experts agree for children older than two years, waiting for scheduled vaccines is probably fine. (However for some children with special conditions you might not want to get behind on the schedule.) For babies and toddlers, consult your doctor. Also consider that a trip to the doctor may expose them to COVID-19 so there is that to think about too.