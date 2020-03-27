Memorial City hosts emergency blood drives amid shortage due to coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – Memorial City is hosting an emergency blood drive as the healthcare system faces a severe shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak in the area.

The blood drive is being conducted in partnership with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center between Friday, March 27 and Saturday March 28.

In order to sign up for the blood drive, you must schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Where: Memorial City Mall at 303 Memorial City Way

When: Saturday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.