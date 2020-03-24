Alief ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19, district says

HOUSTON – Alief ISD has been notified that a female in her 40‘s who works for Owens Intermediate School has been diagnosed as positive with COVID-19, the district said Tuesday.

The district said Owens Intermediate School continues to be deeply sanitized and although schools and offices have been closed since March 13 and remain closed at this time, all Alief ISD employees and students have been instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to continue to practice social distancing.

It has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to the employee on campus is Thursday, March 26, the district said.

Alief ISD officials said they are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as needed.