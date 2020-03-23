Here’s what you should know about coronavirus testing sites in Harris County and Houston

HOUSTON – Two new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites opened in Harris County on Monday, but they are only open to people with symptoms.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she is also working to integrate the county’s testing sites with the site that opened in the city of Houston last week.

Here’s what you need to know about the testing procedure in both Harris County and Houston.

No walk-ups

Neither of the testing sites in Harris County nor the site in the city of Houston are open to walk-ups. Everyone who is tested at these sites must be prescreened and given a unique ID number in order to receive a test.

Prescreening a must

Both Harris County and the city of Houston have created online or phone-based screening methods that people must use before heading to a testing site. Harris County residents can go to ReadyHarris.org or call 832-927-7575. Houston residents can call 832-393-4220.

Locations

Officials have said they are not publishing the locations of the testing sites because of the requirement that people are prescreened before arriving at the sites.

Unique ID numbers required

Unique identification numbers are required by anyone seeking a test at county and city testing sites. These numbers are only provided to people who complete the screening process and are then directed to a testing center.

Leave your windows rolled up

Hidalgo said that people who are sent to a testing site are encouraged to leave their windows rolled up until they are told by workers at the site to roll them down.