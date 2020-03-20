LIVE: Coronavirus task force provides update from White House
WASHINGTON – The federal coronavirus task force is scheduled to provide an update from the White House at 10:45 a.m.
Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event when it begins.
Here are some headlines from the news conference as reported by the Associated Press:
- Trump says federal government is waiving school standardized test requirements amid virus disruptions.
- Trump administration to restrict entry of people without documentation to US, citing virus threat.
- Trump: US and Mexico to close shared border to non-essential travel to curb virus spread.
