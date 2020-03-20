H-E-B giving employees $2/hour raise as thanks for their commitment, hard work

HOUSTON – Grocery store employees across Texas and the Houston area have been working hard to keep shelves stocked so people can find what they need.

Friday, H-E-B announced that in order to show those employees gratitude for their hard work and commitment, they will be giving all hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation employees a $2 per hour raise.

In a statement on Twitter, the company said that Texas relies on H-E-B and the company relies on its workers to keep things running smoothly.

“We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly,” H-E-B said. “H-E-B partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B.”

The pay raise – which they are calling “Texas Proud Pay” -- went into effect Monday and will last through April 12.