Legacy Community Health opens 4 separate clinics to test people for COVID-19

HOUSTON – Many people and places all over the community have been doing their part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Legacy Community Health is now joining the list by opening four satellite clinics to help keep people potentially infected with the new coronavirus separate from other patients.

According to a news release, the clinics are physically separate from the main clinics and will be used only to test those who meet specific qualifications.

“We knew it was a matter of time before community spread affected our patient population, so we took the necessary steps to help address the needs of anyone who may need to be tested as well as educate the public through phone banks, social media videos and website,” said Legacy’s Chief Medical Officer Vian Nguyen, MD. “Our personnel is trained to handle this situation, and we aim to help as many people as we can.”

In order to be tested at one of the new locations, a person must:

Be experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other respiratory conditions

AND have either:

Traveled recently, domestic or international OR had contact with anyone diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19.

There will be three locations in the Houston area and one in Beaumont.

Houston

Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Ave.

Legacy Montrose, 1415 California St.

Legacy Southwest, 6441 High Star Dr.

Beaumont

Legacy Central Beaumont, 450 North 11th St.

Anyone, patient or not, who has questions about testing for COVID-19 can call the Legacy contact center in Houston at 832-548-5000 or in Beaumont at 409-242-2525.

Below is a map with known statewide testing sites:

