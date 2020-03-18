LIVE: Coronavirus task force provides update on national response
WASHINGTON – The federal coronavirus task force is scheduled to provide an update Wednesday on the national effort to combat the illness.
The news conference was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the White House, but was later delayed until at least 11 a.m.
Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.
Here are some headlines from the news conference as reported by the Associated Press:
- Trump says he will invoke Defense Production Act to marshal private sector in response to coronavirus pandemic.
