Health

LIVE: Coronavirus task force provides update on national response

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Coronavirus

WASHINGTON – The federal coronavirus task force is scheduled to provide an update Wednesday on the national effort to combat the illness.

The news conference was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the White House, but was later delayed until at least 11 a.m.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

Here are some headlines from the news conference as reported by the Associated Press:

  • Trump says he will invoke Defense Production Act to marshal private sector in response to coronavirus pandemic.

