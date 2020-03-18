Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston suspends mass indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – Archbishop Daniel Cardinal DiNardo of Galveston-Houston has officially suspended mass indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns.

In a letter, DiNardo said he consulted with Bishop George Sheltz and the Presbyteral Council and decided to make modifications that are to be followed until further notice. Below is a list of those modifications:

Mass

The public celebration of all weekday and Sunday masses will be suspended in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020. DiNardo said churches are to remain open for individual and private prayer observing their normal hours, as discerned by the pastors. Parishes, to the extent they are able, are to inform parishioners of the opportunity to view masses either through network television or other live stream options.

“Sunday is still the Lord’s Day,” DiNardo said. “Families should gather to pray, read scripture, recite the Rosary and reflect together on their faith.”

Reconciliation/Confession

The Sacrament of Reconciliation is to be made available to people where possible, with special consideration given to the age and circumstances of the priests in parishes.

“I recommend that you consider offering confessions in spaces other than small confessionals. Please observe good spacing between the penitent and priest. Those waiting for the priest are asked to observe ‘social distancing,” DiNardo said.

All Penance services have been canceled.

Anointing of the sick

DiNardo said priests are to attend to the needs of the sick, particularly, when they are asking for the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick. When celebrating this sacrament in a hospital setting, DiNardo said to adhere to the current guidelines set by the medical facility. The distribution of communion for the sick and viaticum for the dying is reserved to priests only at this time, he said.

Baptism of infants

The celebration of the Sacrament of Baptism is to be postponed unless there is danger of death.

Weddings

Weddings are limited to the celebration of the Marriage Rite outside of mass itself, with no more than 10 people in attendance, including ministers, DiNardo said.

It is recommended that pastors notify couples who are currently preparing for marriage or have already scheduled weddings.

Funerals

Funerals may take place only in the form of "The Rite of Committal with Final

Commendation" (also known as the "graveside"). A memorial mass can be scheduled at a later date, DiNardo said.

Holy Week

Particular directives will be given for Holy Week in the event the coronavirus crisis continues through that time period, DiNardo said.

Holy Water Fonts

“Please drain and clean all Holy Water fonts and do not refill at this time,” DiNardo said. “This is a dynamic situation and the above directives may be modified as circumstances change.”

“I want to assure all the people of the Archdiocese of my daily prayers and concern for your wellbeing, particularly our priests. We are facing sometimes a difficult and uncertain future and we may think the Lord is asleep,” DiNardo said. “Through our constant prayer and works of charity, our Lord suddenly arises and calms the rough seas.”