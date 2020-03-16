Gym safety during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – The surfaces we touch need to be cleaned to prevent the spread of any germs.

Now, gyms are sending members notifications on how to keep gyms clean during the coronavirus scare.

A few gyms have notified members of these policies, including:

Orange Theory

24-hour Fitness

YMCA

Cyclebar

Yogaworks

Quality Life Fitness

According to Houston telemedicine company RoweDocs, you don’t need to avoid the gym, but there are a few simple steps you can take to stay healthy: