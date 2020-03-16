Gym safety during coronavirus pandemic
HOUSTON – The surfaces we touch need to be cleaned to prevent the spread of any germs.
Now, gyms are sending members notifications on how to keep gyms clean during the coronavirus scare.
A few gyms have notified members of these policies, including:
- Orange Theory
- 24-hour Fitness
- YMCA
- Cyclebar
- Yogaworks
- Quality Life Fitness
According to Houston telemedicine company RoweDocs, you don’t need to avoid the gym, but there are a few simple steps you can take to stay healthy:
- Limit person-to-person contact.
- Wipe down mats, weights, and machines with a disinfectant wipe both before and after using them.
- Lay a towel down over a mat before lying down on it yourself
- If you do have to cough, try and catch it in a tissue, your shirt, or the crease of your elbow.
- Avoid touching your nose, mouth, and eyes.
