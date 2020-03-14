Houston-area movie theaters reduce audience numbers

HOUSTON – Houston-area movie theaters are reducing audience numbers to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Studio Movie Grill announced on Friday that it will limit tickets sold to 150 per theater.

In addition to extra hand sanitizing stations, theater staff will also clean door handles, surfaces and frequently touched areas throughout the premises, they said.

The chain will also offer customers the chance to switch seats without changing their ticket to help promote social distancing.

AMC announced similar changes.

Beginning Saturday, AMC will cap ticket availability to 50% of the theater’s seat capacity and no theater will have an audience of more than 250 people.

The restrictions will continue at AMC until April 30.