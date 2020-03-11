Here’s what local nursing homes, assisted living facilities are doing to prevent spread of coronavirus to its residents

HOUSTON – Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Houston area are taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to HMG Health Care President and CEO Derek Prince, the group has altered its visitation policy.

All eleven HMG Health Care facilities in the Houston area will now only allow family members and medical staff to enter their buildings. All visitors, according to a statement issued by Prince, will have to be screened and sanitize their hands.

HMG Health Care is also advising all employees not to travel. If they do, they will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.1 million people live in nursing homes and assisted living communities across the United States.