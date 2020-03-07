Here’s what KPRC 2 viewers are doing to prepare for the coronavirus

HOUSTON – As Houston is making preventative measures to stop the coronavirus, we asked our KPRC 2 followers on what they are doing to prepare for the possible outbreak.

1. Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds

Many viewers cannot stress enough about washing your hands for more than 20 seconds. “I’m washing them longer and more often, and trying not to touch railings or door handles with my bare hands in public places,” said follower Elaine Fernandez.

2. Not touching your face

“I’ve realized how much I touch my face!” said Kelli Cavenah, “So I’m trying to change, being more cognizant of how close I am or how many germy things I touch."

3. Teaching children not to touch their own faces

Be careful not to touch your face, specifically your mouth, eyes and nose. (Dreamstime/TNS) (.)

Parents are taking the added step of teaching their kids not to touch their faces often, along with fun techniques on handwashing liking singing the birthday song to ensure the proper length of time spent sanitizing.

4. Buying extra bottles of cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer

Followers say they bought two weeks worth of cleaning supplies and emergency supplies in case the outbreak worsens. “I figured if we don’t need to do that, then we will at least be ready for hurricane season," said Fernandez.

5. Come up with a plan with your employer/employees

Employers are now coming up with sanitation plans such as sanitizing workspaces after each use and flexibility on time off in case employees call out sick.