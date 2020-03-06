TIMELINE: Here’s how the coronavirus made it to the Houston area

HOUSTON – In the last couple of days, multiple people were announced to have coronavirus in the greater Houston area:

Two cases in Harris County were confirmed Thursday by Harris County officials

Three presumptive positive cases were announced — one in Fort Bend County, one in Houston and one in Harris County

All the cases are connected to a group that traveled to Egypt in late February. One of the patients with a confirmed case of coronavirus is a woman employed at Rice University.

See a timeline of how events unfolded:

Feb. 20: The group returned from a trip to Egypt, according to Rice University.

Feb. 24-25: The woman employed at Rice University visited campus and went to one building.

Feb. 29: Rice University Public Safety Officers became aware of the employee’s visit and asked that she self-quarantine. They also asked 17 members of the Rice community who came in contact with her to self-quarantine. The building she visited was sanitized, school officials say.

March 4: A man in his 70s in Fort Bend County was announced as the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the greater Houston area. The Houston Health Department confirmed his lab results and officials are waiting for his test results to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab in Atlanta. He is currently in the hospital and is in stable condition. Ten people the man came in contact with were asked to self-quarantine.

March 5: Harris County officials announced a man and woman were confirmed to have coronavirus. Their test results were confirmed by the CDC. Later, two more presumptive positive cases were announced — a man in Harris County and a man in Houston. Officials are waiting for their tests to be confirmed by the CDC.

Next week: Rice University says if no symptoms develop, the self-quarantine should end for the 17 people who came in contact with the coronavirus patient.