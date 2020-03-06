WATCH LIVE: Children at Risk addresses coronavirus, influenza and its effect on children

HOUSTON – The non-profit organization, Children at Risk will be bringing together local and national health experts to address the growing concern over COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus that has caused a global health crisis.

During the news conference, the experts will be talking about myths and realities of the spread of COVID-19, the flu and its effect on children.

They will also be talking about what can be done to protect the most vulnerable people in our community.

There are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris and Fort Bend counties – two confirmed positive cases and three presumptive positives.

Both local and national health officials have been recommending people wash their hands, avoid touching their face, stay away from sick people and to stay home if they are sick as just a few ways to slow the spread and keep themselves healthy.