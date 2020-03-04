72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

72ºF

Health

President Donald Trump donates salary to help coronavirus efforts

CNN

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: health, coronavirus, donate, salary
From left, Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, meet with GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley, right, and other pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
From left, Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, meet with GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley, right, and other pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump is donating his quarterly salary to efforts to stop the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Tuesday the White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham tweeted a picture of a check along with the announcement.

Grisham said the president is giving the $100,000 check to “support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat #coronavirus.”

When he took office, the president pledged to donate his salary, and Grisham said this donation is “honoring that promise … to further protect the American people.”

The money will go to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Grisham said.

Trump has also given donations to various government agencies including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans Affairs.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston/The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

About the Authors: