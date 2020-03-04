President Donald Trump donates salary to help coronavirus efforts

President Donald Trump is donating his quarterly salary to efforts to stop the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Tuesday the White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham tweeted a picture of a check along with the announcement.

Grisham said the president is giving the $100,000 check to “support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat #coronavirus.”

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

When he took office, the president pledged to donate his salary, and Grisham said this donation is “honoring that promise … to further protect the American people.”

The money will go to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Grisham said.

Trump has also given donations to various government agencies including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans Affairs.