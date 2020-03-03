Galveston-based cruise line redirects two cruises this week due to coronavirus concerns

GALVESTON, Texas – A Galveston-based cruise line is redirecting its voyages of Carnival Horizon and Carnival Freedom scheduled to arrive at Grand Cayman and Jamaica this week due to the recent global coronavirus outbreak.

The Carnival Cruise Line said the decision was made to avoid any possibility of a visit to a place where there is uncertainty or risk of being turned away. The cruise line said there is no health threat following this course change but it is making the decision to ensure all guests are protected during their vacation.

The cruise line said Horizon is currently in Amber Cove as of Tuesday and will visit Grand Turk and Nassau later in the week, while Freedom is in Key West as of Tuesday and will call at Belize and Cozumel later in the week.

Read the full written statement by Carnival Cruise Line below:

“We are implementing some itinerary changes on voyages of Carnival Horizon and Carnival Freedom scheduled to call on Grand Cayman and Jamaica this week. A number of Caribbean destinations continue to work through their policies with regards to cruise ship visits. And while we are following all U.S. CDC and World Health Organization screening protocols and guidelines, we want to avoid any possibility of a visit to a destination where there is uncertainty or we risk being turned away,” officials wrote.

“To be clear, there is no health situation on board to trigger this concern, but we are making this change to avoid even the possibility of a disruption. We understand some guests will be disappointed and trust they will understand that this decision is being made to protect their vacation and maximize their experience with us," officials wrote.