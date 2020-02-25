Journey through digitally-created worlds in new local cycling class
HOUSTON – Before opening to the public, KPRC got a sneak peek inside the new VillaSport Cinco Ranch and Houston’s first TRIP Cycling class.
TRIP is exclusive to VillaSport locations in the Woodlands, Cypress and Cinco Ranch. It’s a fully immersive virtual reality workout.
Members can take a 40-minute journey through digitally-created worlds. It feels like riding in a simulator with life-like ups and downs on the screen that surrounds the class.
Check out the fitness facility’s open house on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and again throughout the weekend.
Virtual reality lets you spin out of this world! 🌎 🚵🏼♀️🚵🏾♂️🚴🏻♀️🚴🏿♂️ Locations in Cypress, Cinco Ranch and Woodlands VillaSport Athletic Club. Members have access to the class for $119/mo.Posted by KPRC2 Haley Hernandez on Tuesday, February 25, 2020
