Journey through digitally-created worlds in new local cycling class

HOUSTON – Before opening to the public, KPRC got a sneak peek inside the new VillaSport Cinco Ranch and Houston’s first TRIP Cycling class.

TRIP is exclusive to VillaSport locations in the Woodlands, Cypress and Cinco Ranch. It’s a fully immersive virtual reality workout.

Members can take a 40-minute journey through digitally-created worlds. It feels like riding in a simulator with life-like ups and downs on the screen that surrounds the class.

Check out the fitness facility’s open house on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and again throughout the weekend.