New robot technology can reduce the time children suffer with epilepsy

HOUSTON – For the first time in Houston, doctors are using a robot to identify the parts of the brain that are causing seizures in a minimally invasive way.

Video from the inside of an operating room at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital shows the first time the robot was used at the hospital.

The hospital said the technology should help children suffering from epilepsy.

About 3.4 million people nationwide have epilepsy: That includes 3 million adults and 470,000 children.

Doctors say many children don’t respond to medications and sometimes have to wait an average of 20 years before surgery. Children’s Memorial Hermann said their new robot should reduce that wait.