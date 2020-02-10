Here is how yor sleep position could be affecting your health

ORLANDO, Fla. – Do you snore, experience periods where you stop breathing or wake up with dry mouth? These could mean that you aren’t sleeping well, and it is leading to sleep complications.

However, that can all go away if you change your sleep position.

Do you sleep on your stomach, back or on your side? Which way is best? Some sleeping positions offer more benefits than others.

The fetal position is the most popular way to sleep, with 47% of Americans opting to sleep in that position. While it gives your spine rest, research shows that sleeping on your side also helps to clear the waste in your brain that can lead to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

The log position -- which is laying on your side with your arms also by your side -- helps cut down on sleep apnea and reduces neck and back pain.

Sleeping on your stomach can cause a slew of issues. Though the freefall is the second most popular position, it can lead to low back and neck pain and leads to more tossing and turning all night long.

Research shows that your back isn’t safe either. The soldier position causes not only snoring but also the thickening of the carotid artery. This position is also not safe for women in late pregnancy, but it does keep your head, neck, and spine in a neutral position while also being the best position for heartburn.

Bottom line: according to science, side sleeping is the best sleeping for your health.

If you are someone who enjoys the log position, place a soft pillow or folded blanket between your knees while you rest to ease the pressure on your hips.