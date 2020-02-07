Does Metformin contain a cancer-causing contaminant? The FDA has the results

HOUSTON – Late last year the Food and Drug Administration began investigating the popular drug Metformin, which is commonly used to control high blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes.

On Monday, the FDA released the results of the investigation and declared the drug safe.

The investigation started because health officials reported that the drug could contain the carcinogen N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, also found in blood pressure and heartburn medication that had been previously recalled.

Officials said that while nearly everyone is exposed to NDMA through water or different food, the risk of cancer could increase due to exposure over long periods of time, such as taking those medications daily.

The investigations caused alarm in many patients who take Metformin regularly, but health officials advised people to keep taking the medicine until the investigation was complete.

“It could be dangerous for patients with this serious condition to stop taking their metformin without first talking to their health care professional,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock of the FDA.

According to the FDA, the results of the investigation found that the levels of NDMA in metformin products tested ranged from not detectable to low levels, which means it is safe for patients to continue taking without hesitation.

The FDA said it will continue to monitor NDMA in Metformin, and other drugs products, and will provide timely updates of new developments, including product recalls.

For more information about NDMA, visit FDA’s nitrosamines webpage.