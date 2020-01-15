How chemicals in your child’s car seat, other common items could be affecting their IQ

HOUSTON – There’s an increasing number of cases linking flame retardants and pesticides to lowering a child’s IQ, according to researchers from New York University.

The chemicals could be in your child’s pajamas, car seat, your upholstered furniture and household electronics.

Researchers say flame retardants and pesticides caused 738,000 children to lose 162 million IQ points from 2001 to 2016. The specific chemicals examined were polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), organophosphates, and methylmercury and early life exposure to lead.

The PBDEs -- most commonly known as flame retardants, which ideally make clothing and furniture less flammable in case of a house fire -- have been under suspicion for decades. For example, health complications such as thyroid disruption and developmental delays are associated with this chemical in particular.

Do the following ff you want to avoid them:

Check labels: Manufacturers are required to list flame retardants.

Replace the foam in older pieces of furniture.

Switch to organic products.