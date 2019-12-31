New year, new you: How to stick to your resolutions in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lose weight, exercise more, eat healthier: there are a series of goals that people will set come Jan. 1, but most of those goals tend to be tossed out the window a month later.

New Year’s resolutions can be tough to keep. In fact, only 8% of people ever stick to them.

The key to keeping your resolution this year may be more in the preparation than inspiration.

Incorporate your goal into everyday activities

Instead of going for idealistic goals, like hitting the gym three times a week, try to integrate exercise into your daily routine. For example, take stairs instead of the elevator or jog to the mailbox to get your mail.

Deprivation isn’t the key

Also, instead of completely depriving yourself of your favorite foods that might not be so good for you, try incorporating more healthy foods. So, you can still have that chocolate chip cookie, but just have a salad to go along with it.

Start a food journal

And want to lose weight in the new year? Set a goal of starting a food journal. A study found those who wrote down what they consumed, doubled their weight loss compared to those who didn’t.

Set ‘Monday resolutions’

Another way to stick to your resolution is to not actually set a New Year’s resolution. Instead, do “Monday resolutions,” where you set small weekly goals. If you fail to stick to it by Tuesday or Wednesday, you can start over again the following Monday.

Sources

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Writer and Robert Walko, Editor.