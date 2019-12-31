How to deal with your New Year’s hangover

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cup of eggnog, some champagne, a few holiday drinks here and there -- it all adds up. In fact, 47% of men and 40% of women admitted to binge drinking to ring in the new year.

When you wake up with a headache, shakiness, feeling nauseous and your mouth is dry, these are all symptoms that you could be experiencing a hangover.

So how do you get better sooner? It starts the night before.

Watch what you drink

Congeners are toxic chemical byproducts formed when alcohol is made. They slow metabolism. Vodka, gin and rum have nearly no congeners, but dark liquors like whiskey, cognac and tequila have a lot.

Have breakfast

Once you wake up, start off with the most important meal of the day. Eggs, oatmeal, berries and coffee can all maintain your blood sugar levels and replenish depleted vitamin levels such as B and C.

Have a different kind of drink

As for what to drink besides loads of water, try green grape, pear or ashitaba juice. In a 2018 study, those who had juice were less likely to experience a headache. Also, look at sports drinks to replenish electrolytes such as sodium and potassium.

Moderation

Most importantly, make sure you are within your limits. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, men should have no more than four drinks a day and less than 14 drinks a week, while women should have less than three drinks a day and seven a week.

Sources

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Keon Broadnax, Writer and Robert Walko, Editor.