Houston boy dies from flu

HOUSTON – A Houston boy between the ages of 6 and 10 died from the flu in November, city health officials announced Tuesday.

The boy suffered from a preexisting health condition, officials said.

It’s the first child whose death has been tied to influenza this flu season in the city of Houston, officials said. Harris County health officials said last week that a child in the county died from the flu.

Dr. David Persse, of the Houston Health Department, said investigators have not been able to verify whether the child who died in Houston had received a flu shot.

“While there is little that can bring comfort to parents coping with the death of a child, this tragic situation serves as a reminder to all parents about the importance of flu vaccination,” Persse said. “Vaccination not only protects the person receiving the vaccination, it’s important to protecting others in the community.”

Health officials said that as of last week, nearly 4% of emergency room visits in Houston were for flu-like illnesses, which marked a 3.5% increase from the previous week.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, fatigue, cough, nasal congestion, sore throat and body aches.