Austin alerts public after first case of measles reported since 1999

AUSTIN, Texas – Health officials in Central Texas have alerted the public of a possible measles exposure at several Austin businesses after a Travis County resident who was diagnosed with the disease visited the locations.

According to the City of Austin, the case, confirmed on Dec. 22, is the first one in the county since 1999.

Listed below are the time frames, dates and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with the confirmed case of measles, provided by Austin Public Health:

Evening of Dec. 14:

Chipotle Mexican Grill - 6301 W. Parmer Lane

Dec. 14, 15 and 16:

HEB - 6001 W. Parmer Lane

Dec. 15:

Saam Thai - 6301 W. Parmer Lane

Dec. 15 and 16

Mandola’s Italian - 4700 W. Guadalupe St.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16:

Target - 10107 Research Blvd.

Marco’s Pizza - 11011 Research Blvd.

From noon to 4 p.m. Dec 17:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport - 3600 Presidential Blvd.

United Airlines Gate 29 area, flight number 790

According to APH, dates and locations may change as they continue to gather information.

People who were at the locations above during those dates and who begin to develop a fever before Jan. 1 are advised to call their doctor immediately and provide their physician with the information about their condition before leaving their home.

“Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease," said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority and medical director for Austin Public Health. “A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics.”

Measles can be transferred when an infected person coughs or sneezes, leaving those who are unvaccinated at high risk.

“The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization,” Escott said.

People who have received two measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations should be protected. If a person received one or no MMR vaccinations they are at an increased risk of infection.

Symptoms of the measles include cough, rash, fever and sore eyes.

The public is encouraged to visit the APH website for updates.