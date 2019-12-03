VAIL, Colo. – High in the Rocky Mountains is a program aimed at helping wounded veterans heal and regain their sense of self.

Nearly 5 million veterans in the United States are living with a disability, both physical and psychological.

Fifteen years ago, Cheryl Jensen found seven of those wounded veterans at Walter Reed Hospital and flew them to Vail, Colorado for some skiing. That was when the Vail Veterans Program was born.

Now, the disabled veterans don’t just ski. They climb rocks, raft, ride ziplines, ride horseback and fly fish.

“You watch their confidence get built,” Jensen said. “You empower them.”

The program helps 400 injured veterans and hundreds of their caregivers every year. It takes $1.8 million to operate, and all that money comes from private donations and grants.

To donate, go to VailVeteransProgram.org.