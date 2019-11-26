A new survey shows that many young adults are misinformed about HIV.

Researchers from Merck and the Health Equity Initiative Prevention Access Campaign polled nearly 1,600 young adults.

They found 41 percent of those born between 1996 and 2010 did not know the basics about the virus, compared to 23 percent of millennials.

More than half of those who are HIV-negative did not report using condoms. However, the majority of those who are HIV-positive said they contracted the disease from unprotected sex.

The survey also showed there is still a stigma associated with HIV. Over a quarter of millennials said they avoid being friends with HIV-positive people.

Learn more about the basics of HIV from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.