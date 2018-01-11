'You can turn the clock back': New implant device treats Parkinson's disease

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota Health system has become the first in the nation to implant a new device to treat Parkinson's disease.

"It's a huge deal. You can turn the clock back in these patients," said Dr. Jerry Vitek, a neurologist with University of Minnesota Health.

The device, called Vercise, is a new kind of deep-brain stimulation system, implanted in the chest, with a wire on the side.

It is like a pacemaker for the brain. It comes under the skin, into the back of the neck, behind the ear and that connects to the lead that is then in the brain.

"We do the surgery while the patient is awake, so when we turn it on we can actually see the tremors go away," said Dr. Michael Park, a neurosurgeon at the University of Minnesota Health.

