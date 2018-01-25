'Text neck': What you need to know

ELMIRA, N.Y. - Looking at your phone for hours each day could be taking a toll on your health.

"We're not supposed to have headaches two and three times a week, you know we're not supposed to have these aches and pains regularly," chiropractor Donna Rodriguez says. Rodriguez said the habit has it's hazards. "Our head weighs basically as much is a bowling ball so if you think about it how it moves around you know bowling ball - that's a lot of weight, 10 to 15 pounds and it does put a lot of strain on the upper back and shoulders," she says.

Ignoring the issue may lead to more than just a pain in the neck.

"This is the key element, 80 percent of your nervous system is from here up," Rodriguez says. "So if you get anything interfering up there it's going to affect down below anywhere in your body."

Tips for avoiding the strain:

1. Hold your phone up higher

2. Try strengthening your neck muscles with some isometric exercises.

3. You may also want to see a chiropractor for an adjustment.

