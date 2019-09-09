Walk-ins still welcome at Ben Taub Hospital emergency room after water leak

HOUSTON - What officials called an "internal disaster" prompted officials at Ben Taub Hospital to move patients and close the facility’s emergency room to ambulance traffic.

According to a spokeswoman for the hospital, a water leak was reported on an upper floor Sunday night. Patients were relocated and the emergency room was not accepting new patients, according to officials.

By 8:45 a.m. Monday, the spokeswoman said only ambulance traffic was being diverted. Patients who walk in to the emergency room will be treated, she said.

The situation is contained, but officials are still working to determine what caused the leak.

There is no word on when the ER will reopen to ambulance traffic.

Ambulance crews have been alerted to take patients to other hospitals.

