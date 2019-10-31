This Galveston hotel was named by Trip Advisor as one of the most 'Haunted Hotels' in the country

HOUSTON - A nearby hotel was included in a state-by-state list of haunted hotels based on costumer reviews compiled by Trip Advisor.

The travel website included one Texas hotel in their list of the Top 10 Haunted Hotels in the US.

Hotel Galvez in Galveston is known to be haunted. Many guests have shared stories online of their overnight experiences.

One guest writes "I had a few odd things happen in my room, like the TV turning on and off by itself, that I chose to blame on the playful ghosts."

The hotel was featured in an episode of "Ghost Lab," which documented a paranormal investigation.

Taking advantage of the establishment's haunted reputation, Hotel Galvez offers ghost tours.

On its website, Hotel Galvez states "legend has it a seaman's fiancee was staying in room 501 when she heard his ship had sunk, and took her own life. Now she haunts our halls..."

