This haunted car wash in Spring, TX will clean your car, spook you silly

GFY car wash

HOUSTON - For just $20, you can get a good scare in while checking an errand off your to-do list at a ‘haunted car wash' in Spring, TX.

Each October, GFY Express Car Wash transforms into a tunnel of terror packed with frightening characters who will spook you silly . . . and give your car a good scrub.

Pack the whole family into a car in need of a good cleaning and enjoy all the thrills of a haunted house without even leaving your car.

The car wash offers its spooky services from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Nov. 2.

GFY Express Car Wash is located at 20615 Kuykendahl Road Spring TX 77379.

Click here for details.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.