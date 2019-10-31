Sweet changes: Petition aims to schedule last Saturday in October as National Trick-or-Treat Day

HOUSTON - What do you think about a second Halloween?

One petition circulating on Change.org is aiming to make it happen – sort of.

The petition launched in 2018 to get Halloween moved to the last Saturday in October instead of Oct. 31 so people could properly enjoy the holiday without having to worry about it being in the middle of the week.

However, according to the petition, the creators have now tweaked their vision after reading through the feedback they received when it launched.

Instead of moving Halloween, the petition is now asking for the last Saturday in October to be National Trick-or-Treat Day.

In addition to Halloween, the petitioned national holiday would allow “families across the country (to) participate in community parades, throw neighborhood parties and opt for daytime trick-or-treating.”

So, not only would you get Halloween, you would also get to celebrate, wear costumes eat candy and do other Halloween-y stuff for an entire day.

Yes, please!

The petition has received over 75% of its 200,000-signature goal.

For more information or to read the full petition, visit Change.org.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.