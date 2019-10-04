Online petition aims to add National Trick-or-Treat Day to Halloween celebration

A Change.org petition aims to add a national day for trick-or-treating in the U.S., which will complement the Halloween celebration.

The online petition, started by the Halloween & Costume Association in 2018, initially planned to change the date of Halloween to the last Saturday of October but has since then updated its initiative.

The organization's objective is to focus on children's safety.

According to the non-profit, there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year.

Halloween, celebrated on Oct. 31 usually lands on a weekday, leaving parents with no choice but to end the celebration early because they have work the next day and their kids have school.

With a day made solely for trick-or-treating parents would have the option to take their kids during daylight hours, instead of having to take them on the night of Halloween and on a school night.

The non-profit organization's mission is to promote and grow safe Halloween celebrations across the country.

So far there have been over 148,000 petitions signed on Change.org, the goal is to reach 150,000.

Once the goal is reached the organization plans to send the signatures to President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.