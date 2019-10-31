Free treats, fun events around town for you and your little ghouls this Halloween

HOUSTON - Your costume works like cash at these businesses Thursday. They are giving free food and discounts when you show up dressed in disguise.

Free treats

Chuck E. Cheese

Stop by any Chuck E Cheese and get 50 free tickets when your kids play in their costumes today.

Edible Arrangements

Edible Arrangements is giving out free Halloween treats when you stop by in costume.

Krispy Kreme

Your get-up will get you a free doughnut of your choice at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

IHOP

Kids 12 and under eat free at IHOP this afternoon from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. You get 1 free kids entree when you purchase an adult meal.



McAllister's Deli

Kids in costume also eat free at McAllister's Deli when you dine in. You can get 2 kids meals free when you buy one adult entree.

Sonic Drive-In

No costume required. Sonic Drive-in has 50 cent corn dogs all day today.

Halloween events

This is one of the coldest Halloween forecasts in years. If you don't want to cover those fabulous costumes with coats tonight, you can trick or treat indoors.

Monster Mash at Memorial City Mall

Memorial City Mall is hosting a Monster Mash Halloween Spectacular from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Trick or treat in the mall from store to store and then go to the Xfinity fireplace for a dance party led by DJ Beetlejuice.

Halloween at Katy Mills Mall

Katy Mills Mall is hosting a Halloween-themed Disney Junior playdate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday inside the AMC Theater Plaza. Kids can trick-or-treat in the mall, enjoy free food, a costume parade and face painting.

The Children's Museum Halloween bash

You can get into The Children's Museum of Houston for free tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. They'll throw a Halloween bash with trick-or-treating and plenty of activities to keep your little ghouls happy and warm.

Trick-or-treating at the Clear Lake Senior Living Home

Residents of the Clear Lake Senior Living Home are welcoming little trick or treaters this year.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.