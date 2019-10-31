Does Texas love or hate candy corn? This map shows which states love it, hate it

HOUSTON - Candy corn: is it good or terrible? The unassuming, tri-colored candy that pops up each year around Halloween proves one of the holiday's most contentious issues.

Whether you abhor it or adore it, the sugary treat is a festive favorite in the Lone Star State, according to a food trend map created by the blog Daring Kitchen

The map shows a nation divided. Around half the country findd the treat disgusting, the other half considers it a delicious treat.

The Daring Kitchen used geotagged Twitter data to create the map.

